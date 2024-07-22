Anti-gun violence advocate, community leader Louis March has died

Louis March, a long-time Toronto community leader, youth mentor, and well-known anti-gun violence advocate, has died.

Born on Aug. 1, 1955, March died on July 20 following a medical emergency. The long-time Scarborough resident was 68.

In 2013, March founded the Zero Gun Violence Movement (ZGVM), an awareness and advocacy initiative that works to reduce gun violence and its root causes across the city and beyond and build safe and heathy communities for all.

The movement, which he also directed, was initially established in June 2013 as a 90-day campaign to address and eradicate Toronto’s gun violence problem, but kept going as issues with guns continued to plague the Greater Toronto Area.

With the mission of providing education and awareness, advocacy, and engagement, all with the focus on ending the scourge of gun violence, ZGVM has worked with more than 40 different community organizations, agencies, and programs to address the structural and socio-economic conditions that contribute to the gun violence problem in Toronto and surrounding areas since its inception.

Zero Gun Violence activist Louis March speaks at a gathering in North York's Falstaff community calling for more action against gun violence. (Kenneth Enlow/CTV News Toronto)

Most of March’s volunteer efforts, which spanned more than three decades, focused primarily on engaging and empowering youth, especially those from Black and racialized communities, as well as supporting mentorship initiatives.

He was also a self-described “historian of the African experience with an inquiring mind” who worked tirelessly to champion the development of the African-Canadian community.

Over the years, March served on the board and/or steering committee of several organizations, including Young and Potential Fathers, Tabono Institute, and African Canadian Heritage Association.

Spadina-Fort York NDP MPP Chris Glover called March a “great warrior in the fight against gun violence.”

“Louis March brought us together, spoke with all three levels of government and provided support to families & communities who had lost loved ones. We must continue his work,” he wrote in a post on X.

In a statement, Glover said that March was someone who dedicated his life to ending gun violence in Toronto through his work with parents, youth community members, schools, and all three levels of government.

He said that March supported grieving mothers so they knew they were not alone in their loss” and worked closely with the One By One Movement, which connects former gang members with youth to prevent them from following in their footsteps, he said.

March also worked in schools, said Glover, “listening to them, understanding their experiences, and bringing their stories to the public and government through the media” and collaborated with the Toronto Raptors and other community organizations and pushed for the first Friday of June to be declared national Day Against Gun Violence in Canada.

Further, March was instrumental, he noted, in Toronto taking a public health approach to gun violence, one that addresses its root causes.

“As he often said, ‘We already have zero gun violence in many parts of our city, those are the richer neighbourhoods. If we are to end gun violence, we must address the root cause, which is poverty’,” Glover said.

“Louis leaves a vision for communities with zero gun violence. As those left behind, it is now our responsibility to work toward making Louis’ vision a reality.”

The One by One Movement paid tribute to March in a lengthy post on social media calling him a “beacon, with dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety.”

“As a well-known activist within the Black community, Louis fought tirelessly against gun violence, always advocating for a safer world. His work was not just a career, but a calling, one that he answered with passion every single day,” the group said.

“Louis touched countless lives, offering hope and creating change through his advocacy.”

It went on to say that while he may “no longer walk among us, but his spirit, his mission, and his love for justice will continue to inspire.”

“Let us carry forward his legacy with the same fervor and determination that he exemplified every day,” the One by One Movement said.

A 'significant loss for all of Canada'

In a post on X, Evelyn Fox, who lost her son Kiesingar Gunn to gun violence on Sept. 11, 2016 and considered March a close friend, said that his death is a “significant loss for all of Canada.”

“He fought tirelessly for underfunded communities to just be safe,” wrote Fox, who is the founded of Communities for Zero Violence.

“Louis taught me so much, we taught each other. We listened to each other's perspectives and respected one another's input. He became part of my family, loved by my children. He was just so loving and sincere. My heart is heavy.”

Film director X also shared a few thoughts on March in a post on Instagram.

“I’m honoured to have known Louis. I met him doing work in the community to stop Toronto’s gun violence problem. I was a newcomer he had already been doing the work for 30+ years. The city is a better place because of him. We remember you well Louis. Rest in Power,” he wrote.

March had received several awards for his community service and advocacy, notably an Ontario Volunteer Service Award in 2008 as well as a City of Toronto Mayor’s Community Safety Award in 2021.

He also appeared frequently on CP24 to discuss gun violence and its community impacts.

Funeral plans have not been announced at this time.