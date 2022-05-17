Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mariupol fighters in Russian hands; both sides claim wins

Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men carried out on stretchers, left the vast steel plant in Mariupol where they mounted a dogged last stand and turned themselves over to Russian hands, signalling the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to Moscow's invasion.

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen carry a wounded comrade as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton