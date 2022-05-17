Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Marner was in his Range Rover in the area of Islington Avenue and the Queensway at 7:45 p.m. on Monday at the time of the reported carjacking.
Police said three suspects, two armed with guns and another with a knife, approached Marner’s vehicle, reportedly in the area of Cineplex Cinemas Queensway.
They then sped off in the vehicle.
He was not injured in the encounter.
Multiple sources told CP24 Marner was brought to 22 Division hours after the incident to give statements to investigators.
"We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening," a Leafs spokesperson wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services."
Police investigate an armed carjacking near Islington Avenue and The Queensway Monday May 16, 2022.
At about the same time of night two days earlier, two male suspects attempted to carjack a woman in the same area but were not successful.
Police officers chased the suspects on foot in that incident but did not make any arrests.
It is not yet known if the two incidents are connected.
Marner and his teammates crashed out of the NHL playoffs on Saturday night with a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
