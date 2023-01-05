Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner named NHL All-Star

Toronto Maple Leafs' winger Mitch Marner has been selected to play in this year's NHL All-Star game.

On Thursday, the NHL announced one player from each team to play in the annual exhibition tournament on Feb. 3 to Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Florida.

The 25-year-old has 14 goals and 43 points so far in the 2022 season and last month went on a team-record 23-game point streak.

Three remaining players per division will be selected as part of an online vote. Voting begins at 9 p.m. Thursday and runs through Jan.17