Maple Leafs host Panthers to start the second round

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers to open the Eastern Conference second round.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Maple Leafs went 3-1 against the Panthers during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 10, the Maple Leafs won 2-1 in overtime.

Toronto has gone 50-21-11 overall with a 19-9-4 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have scored 278 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Florida is 42-32-8 overall with a 21-9-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have a +16 scoring differential, with 288 total goals scored and 272 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mitchell Marner has scored 30 goals with 69 assists for the Maple Leafs. Ryan O'Reilly has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 40 goals and 69 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, five penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (head), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

Panthers: Ryan Lomberg: day to day (upper body), Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion).