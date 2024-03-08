Maple Leafs acquire Connor Dewar from Wild for 2026 fourth-round pick
Centre Connor Dewar was acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs from the Minnesota Wild ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Minnesota got a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL draft and forward Dmitry Ovchinnikov in return.
Dewar has 10 goals and four assists over 57 games with the Wild this season.
The 24-year-old Dewar has 18 goals and 20 assists in 173 career games with Minnesota.
Ovchinnikov will remain with the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate, while on loan from Minnesota.
It was the only move Toronto made today, but follows two deals for defenceman over the past two weeks.
Ilya Lyubushkin was reacquired from the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 29 in a three-way deal with the Carolina Hurricanes for a pair of picks. Toronto also acquired the rights to unsigned Carolina prospect Kirill Slepets, who is playing in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.
Joel Edmundson was dealt to the Maple Leafs by the Washington Capitals yesterday for a pair of draft picks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.
