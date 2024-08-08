TORONTO
Toronto

Man, woman injured in early morning shooting: Toronto police

Police responded to a double shooting in Toronto's Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning. Police responded to a double shooting in Toronto's Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
Two people were transported to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Emmett Avenue, near Jane Street and Weston Road.

Police said a man and a woman were seated in a vehicle in the area when a suspect vehicle approached and an occupant of that vehicle began shooting. 

Paramedics said the male and a female victims, who are both in their 20s, were injured. The male, paramedics said, sustained minor injuries while the female suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

