Man who set woman on fire aboard Toronto bus found not criminally responsible for her death

    A Toronto man who caused a woman's death by setting her on fire on a bus in Toronto two years ago has been found not criminally responsible for his actions.

    The decision was handed down to Tenzin Norbu by Ontario Superior Court Justice Maureen Forestell in Toronto on Tuesday. Norbu was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nyima Dolma in July 2022, 18 days after he doused the 28-year-old woman in lighter fluid and ignited the substance aboard a bus at Kipling Station.

    At the outset of his trial on Monday, both Crown prosecutors and Norbu’s lawyers asked Forestell to find Norbu not criminally responsible for Dolma’s death, arguing that a “long-standing” psychotic state rendered him incapable of fully understanding what he’d done.

    More to come...

