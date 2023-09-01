Man who allegedly assaulted woman pulled off public trail east of Toronto located by K-9 unit
Durham police’s K9 unit has located and arrested a man alleged to have pulled a woman into a wooded area of a walking trail east of Toronto and assaulted her this week.
In a police release issued Friday, investigators say the incident occurred on Aug. 31 just after 8 p.m. on a marked trail near Baseline Road and Lake Ontario.
It is alleged that the victim was walking with her dog when an unknown man attempted to engage in a conversation with her, before grabbing her and pulling her into a wooded area.
Police said “a struggle ensued” and that the suspect was able to flee on foot.
Officers then searched the area with the assistance of the K-9 unit and located Travis Rodrigues, 24, of Clarington, Ont., the release said.
Rodrigues was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of forcible confinement. He has been held for a bail hearing.
Investigators are seeking any witnesses or anyone with relevant information, and are asking them to contact A/Det. Elaine Duguay of Durham Regional Police Service’s East Division Criminal Investigations Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1642.
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
Mohamed Al-Fayed, former owner of famed Harrods department store in London, dies at 94
Mohamed Al-Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, according to the football club he once owned. He was 94.
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after the U.S. Supreme Court held that his practice was protected by the Constitution.
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
'Pure exploration': NASA scientists share excitement as they plan for asteroid samples drop
In less than a month, a capsule full of NASA's first asteroid samples will hit our atmosphere and sail down to a landing zone in the Utah desert before being carefully contained and transported for analysis. Here's how NASA plans to pull it off – and what it is hoping to learn.
The biggest difference between Hurricanes Ian and Idalia? Where – and what – they hit
The full scope of Hurricane Idalia's destruction is still coming into focus, but experts say one thing is clear: It could have been more like the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian had it hit anywhere else on the Florida coast.
Another Canadian who served in Afghanistan files discrimination lawsuit against federal government
The federal government is asking a judge to combine two separate lawsuits after another Canadian-Afghan has alleged Canada discriminated against Afghan refugees by treating them differently than they did Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.
