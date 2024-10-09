TORONTO
Toronto

    • Scottie Barnes to return to Raptors lineup on Friday in pre-season game in Washington

    Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes celebrates scoring during NBA basketball action against the Indiana Pacers in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes celebrates scoring during NBA basketball action against the Indiana Pacers in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Scottie Barnes will return to the Toronto Raptors lineup on Friday.

    He will start against the Wizards in a pre-season game in Washington, D.C.

    It will be his first competitive basketball game since he was injured on March 1.

    Barnes was named to his first all-star team in February before breaking his hand while blocking a shot.

    The former NBA rookie of the year was averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 60 games before his season-ending surgery.

    Barnes officially signed a US$225 million, five-year contract extension on July 8 to remain with the Raptors. That deal could be worth up to $270 million if he meets the requirements for a supermax deal.

    He missed Toronto's first pre-season game for personal reasons.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024. 

