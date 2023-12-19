Man wanted since October arrested in Hamilton

Hamilton police arrested a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release, weeks after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Michael Stamatakos, 31, is currently serving a two-year sentence for arson, uttering death threats, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, dangerous operation of a vehicle and fleeing from police.

His whereabouts became unknown.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) squad said in a release Tuesday he has been “unlawfully at large” since Feb. 23, 2023.

Stamatakos was arrested a month after in March, after a nurse recognized him by his full face of tattoos. However, a second Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued in October.

Police did not disclose where he was located this time except that he was found by the Hamilton Police Service.