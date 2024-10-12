Man wanted for attempted murder, released 'in error' located: police

The Halton Regional Police have sought a man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly being released “in error.”

Police say that the suspect, 23-year-old Nana-Yaw Asante, is an accused with the Ontario Provincial Police. Asante was wanted for multiple offences, including attempted murder with a firearm, and was released from custody on Thursday.

According to police, Asante was attending court in Burlington on October 10 for an unrelated matter when he was mistakenly released. Police issued a warrant for his arrest, as he was unlawfully at large before being located by police on Oct. 12.