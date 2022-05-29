Man wanted for assaulting, choking woman in East York: police

Toronto police have released an image of a man wanted for allegedly assaulting and choking a woman in East York over the weekend.

Officers responded to an assault call in the area of Cosburn and Woodbine avenues, at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

A woman got into a car with a man and he drove away refusing to let her leave, police said.

The man then assaulted her, made threats and stole her personal items.

He also threw her to the ground and choked her, police said.

The victim sustained unknown injuries.

On Sunday, police identified a suspect in connection with the case.

Toronto resident Zachary John, 20, is wanted for forcible confinement, theft, assault, uttering threats and assault by choking.

“He is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).