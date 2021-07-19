TORONTO -- Toronto police are asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Yorkville this weekend.

In a news release, police said that officers responded to a call Saturday for a sexual assault in the area of Park Road and Bloor Street East.

A 45-year-old woman was walking down the street at the time when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.

The suspect grabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area, police said.

He is described by police as standing five-foot-seven to five-foot-10 inches tall, weighing 170 to 190 lbs with a medium to heavy build.

At the time of the incident, police said the suspect was wearing a black bandana covering his mouth and nose, a dark green shirt, a dark Adidas track top with zipper, grey Adidas track pants, white runners and was carrying a dark backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to their investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.