Man wanted after allegedly putting victim in chokehold in unprovoked attack on TTC bus

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged assault on a TTC bus in Scarborough on Friday.

At around 7:30 a.m., officers with the Toronto Police Service responded to a call for an assault in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East area.

It was reported that the victim was standing on board an eastbound TTC bus near the front doors, while the suspect was sitting near the rear exit doors.

“As the bus came to a stop at Kennedy Road, with no provocation, the suspect attacked the victim putting him in a choke hold and causing injuries,” police said in a press release.

“The suspect then fled the bus on foot, south on Kennedy Road.”

Police released images of the male suspect on Saturday.

He is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, with a black beard, last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki cargo shorts and black shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

