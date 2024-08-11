TORONTO
Toronto

Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after fight between two groups in Etobicoke

Police and paramedics are pictured at the scene of a stabbing in Etobicoke Sunday, August 11, 2024. Police and paramedics are pictured at the scene of a stabbing in Etobicoke Sunday, August 11, 2024.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke overnight.

Officers responded to a stabbing call near Kipling Avenue and Jutland Road at around 1:24 a.m.

According to police, there was a fight between two groups of people, during which the victim was stabbed.

Officers found the victim with stab wounds and transferred him to the care of paramedics.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man in his 20s to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspects are still outstanding, and there are no suspect descriptions available so far, police said.

