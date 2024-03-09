Man taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following stabbing on bus: police

A man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing that happened inside a Durham transit bus on Saturday morning in Oshawa.

Police say that they responded to a call for a stabbing at 3:03 a.m. in the King Street West and Stevenson Road area.

According to police, the suspect fled the area and was found shortly afterwards by officers with the assistance of an Air 1 helicopter, and K-9. Police say that he was then taken into custody.

The male victim was taken into hospital with two stab wounds and is in non-life threatening condition, police say.