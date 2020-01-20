Man sustains life-threatening injuries after collision on Gardiner Expressway
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 10:47AM EST
TORONTO -- A man has sustained life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway Monday morning.
The incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the expressway near Yonge Street.
Two vehicles were involved, police say, and one man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Toronto police are warning drivers to expect major delays due to the collision. The westbound Gardiner Expressway has been closed from the Don Valley Parkway to the Yonge-Bay Street exit.
No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the crash.