Man struck by streetcar suffers serious injuries

Man struck by streetcar suffers serious injuries

A TTC streetcar is seen in Toronto, November 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives A TTC streetcar is seen in Toronto, November 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton