Man stabbed in neck in unprovoked attack at Toronto subway station

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a Toronto subway station late on Tuesday night, police say.

The 30-year-old victim was at St. George Subway Station, which links subway lines 1 and 2, at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, talking to someone on the platform.

Police said another man approached him and stabbed him in the neck.

"He was just attacked out of the blue and the suspect fled," Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators say the attack was completely unprovoked.

A man wanted in a stabbing incident at St. George subway station is shown in a handout image from TPS.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s, with short blond hair, a goatee and a neck tattoo.

He was last seen wearing a white bandana, blue shirt and black pants with the word "baddie" written in white on the rear.

He was also holding a white baseball cap with a red logo on its front and a green brim.

He fled the scene via Bedford Road.

Trains did not stop at the station for about an hour due to the incident.

It’s the second violent incident to take place on a Toronto subway platform in the past four days.

On Sunday, a woman pushed another woman off the platform at Bloor-Yonge Station and onto the tracks.

The woman survived only by crouching into a crawlspace beneath the platform to avoid being crushed by a passing train.

A 45-year-old Toronto woman has been charged with attempted murder in that incident.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 the network is still safe when compared with any other major urban transit system and there are a number of security measures in place including CCTV cameras, special constables and designated waiting areas on each platform.

“The TTC is safe by any global measurement. We move hundreds of millions customers every year without incident but we never take that for granted which is why we are continually looking at ways to make the system even safer.”

A third incident, occurring eight days ago at Pioneer Village Station, involved a suspect choking a man unconscious and robbing him.

Hopkinson said there is no reason to believe the level of violence in the transit system is increasing.

"At times there can be an uptick in the amount of attacks and what’s concerning with the last two is the level of violence, but in general I believe our subway system to be very safe."