Man spotted running from scene after shots fired in Regent Park
Police investigate gunfire in the area of River and Dundas streets Monday August 13, 2019. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 6:46AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in Regent Park late last night.
It happened in the area of River and Dundas streets at around 11 p.m.
Officers responded and found shell casings at the scene.
A man was spotted running away from the scene, police said.
No injuries were reported.