

CTV News Toronto





A man has been taken to a trauma centre after a daylight shooting in Etobicoke’s Mount Olive neighbourhood, police say.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Silverstone Drive around noon on Tuesday. Authorities say a victim was shot in the back and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner called the shooting “reckless and cavalier” and said the victim was not known to police.

“You can say many, many disgusting words about what went on here and the people that do these things,” Taverner said. “They just have no regard for life.”

The man shot is being described by neighbours as a 22-year-old who lives with his parents. He was standing near the front door of his home when shots were fired.

A neighbour told CTV News Toronto that she was cleaning her bathtub when she heard the gunshots.

“Immediately, I was saying ‘the kids, the kids!”

The neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said she saw a man with a black hoodie rushing towards a silver or grey car.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.