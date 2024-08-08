Man seriously injured in stabbing in Scarborough

One man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Paramedics told CP24 that they were called to Collinsgrove Road, in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue, at around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived on scene to find a man in his 20s suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, three males were involved in an altercation outside a bar and the victim was stabbed. The victim, police said, then left the area and called 911.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.