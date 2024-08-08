TORONTO
Toronto

Man seriously injured in stabbing in Scarborough

Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Police tape is shown at the scene of an investigation on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
One man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Paramedics told CP24 that they were called to Collinsgrove Road, in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue, at around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived on scene to find a man in his 20s suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, three males were involved in an altercation outside a bar and the victim was stabbed. The victim, police said, then left the area and called 911.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects. 

Toronto condo sells at $320,000 loss

A 37th-floor luxury condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district that sold for a $320,000 loss is an example of a condo market that hasn’t been this tough in decades, Realtors and observers say.

