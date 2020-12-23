TORONTO -- A man believed to be in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in East York.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Crescent Place and Crescent Town Road near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues just after 5 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries via Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police said two suspects, both dressed in black clothing with masks on, were last seen running west towards Dentonia Park.

There is a large police presence in the area as officers investigate the shooting.