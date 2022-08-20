Man seriously injured after stabbing in Scarborough building

A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough Saturday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing inside a building in the area of Glen Everest and Kingston roads, at around 11:40 a.m.

Police said a man was located with serious stab wounds in the lobby of the building.

He was rushed via an emergency run to a trauma centre, according to Toronto paramedics.

No suspect information has been released at this point in time.

Officers are on scene investigating.