

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre after police say he was found outside an after-hours club in Oakwood Village with a gunshot wound to his head.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road.

Insp. Darren Alldrit told CP24 at the scene that officers found a man in his 20s suffering from a serious gunshot wound outside an after-hours bar in the area.

The man, according to police, appears to have been struck in the head.

He was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"This area here is known to have an after-hours nightclub so there would be numerous witnesses at this location," Alldrit said.

"We are asking anybody who was at this after-hours nightclub to contact us at 13 Division."

He also urged anyone with video from the area to reach out to investigators.

"Anybody that lives in the neighbourhood that might have video at their house or anybody that has video from their vehicle if they were driving by the area at the time, please do contact us," he said.

It is not clear if the victim visited the after-hours club or was walking by when the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any information on possible suspects.