TORONTO -- A man has serious injuries after being struck by a dump truck in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

At around 8:20 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue.

A man in his 40s was struck by a dump truck and sustained serious injuries, police said.

The dump trump left the scene and was last seen southbound on Warden Avenue, according to police.

This is a developing news story.