Man seriously injured after being shot in stomach downtown

A man has serious injuries after being shot in the stomach downtown early Sunday morning.

Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of University Avenue and Adelaide Street at around 5:20 a.m.

A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

He was transported to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been released at this point of time.

“The investigation is in its early stages, but appears to be some type of altercation that has taken place on the street. It's unclear if the person that was shot was part of the altercation or an innocent bystander,” Insp. Saleem Husain said at the scene.

Officers are canvassing the area for any witnesses and surveillance video.

Adelaide Street is closed from University Avenue to Simcoe Street for the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.