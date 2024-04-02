TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man seriously injured after being pinned against a wall in Toronto's west end

    An ambulance is seen in this undated photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
    A man has been taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries after being pinned against a wall by a vehicle in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday evening, say paramedics.

    The incident happened in The Junction neighbourhood, near St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road.

    Toronto police said that they were called to that area shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a victim who has been pinned by a vehicle.

    According to police, a driver pulled into a business and pinned a person against a wall with their vehicle.

    The driver remained on scene.

    The victim has been freed, police said in a post on X.

    Drivers are being advised to expect delays in that area.

