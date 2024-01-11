TORONTO
Man seriously hurt after fire breaks out in North York condo parking garage

Emergency responders were called to a condo-under-construction on Jan. 11 after a fire reportedly broke out in the building's underground parking garage. Emergency responders were called to a condo-under-construction on Jan. 11 after a fire reportedly broke out in the building's underground parking garage.

A man has been seriously injured after a fire reportedly broke out late Thursday morning in the underground parking garage of a condo-under-construction in North York.

The incident happened at 68 Esther Shiner Blvd., which is near Leslie Street and Highway 401.

Emergency responders were called to the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

According to Toronto Fire Service, a barrel in the parkade’s P4 level caught fire.

Toronto fire said that crews were met with heavy smoke upon arrival.

The Hazmat team also attended the scene, they said.

The building has been evacuated.

Paramedics said that one adult male has serious injuries, while eight others are being assessed at the scene for "unknown chemical inhalation."

More to come. This is a developing story. 

