TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man rushed to hospital after being hit by truck in Toronto

    Dufferin and Eglinton can be seen above. (CP24 Chopper) Dufferin and Eglinton can be seen above. (CP24 Chopper)

    A man has been transported to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a truck in northwest Toronto.

    Toronto police responded to Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports of the collision.

    Paramedics said they transported a man believed to be in his 40s to a local trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries. 

    Police said the driver of the truck remained on scene following the collision.

    The intersection is closed for investigation and drivers are being asked to consider alternative routes.

    Witnesses are being asked to contact Toronto police's Traffic Services Unit.

    This is a developing story. More to come…

