

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has been pronounced dead at the scene of an industrial accident in North York after falling from a ladder, according to Toronto police.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Milford Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue West.

Toronto police said the worker suffered from severe injuries, and later died on the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.

More to come.