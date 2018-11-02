Man pronounced dead after falling from ladder in North York: police
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017 .THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 4:54PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 2, 2018 6:00PM EDT
A man has been pronounced dead at the scene of an industrial accident in North York after falling from a ladder, according to Toronto police.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Milford Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue West.
Toronto police said the worker suffered from severe injuries, and later died on the scene.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.
More to come.