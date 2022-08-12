Man pointed airsoft gun at guard outside Toronto's Chinese consulate: police

A Thornhill man is facing charges after a guard at China’s Toronto consulate reported a rifle was pointed at him earlier this week.

On Tuesday night at 7 p.m., Toronto police say they were called to the consulate of the People’s Republic of China, at St. George Street and Bernard Avenue, for a report of an armed man.

A guard at the front gate of the compound told police a man pulled up in a car and parked across the street.

The consulate of the People's Republic of China is shown in a Google Streetview image.

He then allegedly pointed an assault-style rifle at the guard.

The next day, police searched a home in Thornhill and seized at least four airsoft guns – three pistols and a carbine – and “tactical body armour.”

A 27-year-old man police identified as Shuang Zhu was charged with pointing a firearm and weapons dangerous.

He appeared in court at College Park on Thursday morning.

