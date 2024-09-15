Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with cargo van in Toronto's west end: police
A 21-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a cargo van in Toronto’s west end on Saturday night, Toronto police say.
The collision occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street West and Chelsea Avenue, near Bloor Street West.
According to police, a Chevrolet Express cargo van was heading south on Dundas Street West while two motorcycles were heading north.
The driver of the cargo van turned left and collided with a green Kawasaki motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Members of the Toronto Police Service’s traffic services division are leading the investigation.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
They came from Jamaica for work, now they're homeless and out thousands of dollars in lost wages
Abuse of Canada’s temporary foreign worker program has left a group of carpenters from Jamaica 'destitute' after an Ottawa company refused to pay them for nearly half a year of work.
Queen Victoria's favourite Tuscan villa for sale for more than US$55 million
Once a favoured holiday destination for Queen Victoria, and reputedly described in one of the greatest works of Italian literature, the Villa Palmieri is steeped in history and could now be yours – if you have more than €50 million (US$55 million) lying around.
Beef with your neighbour? Here are your rights in Canada, according to a lawyer
If you have beef with your neighbour and you feel it's gone too far, what should you do? A personal injury lawyer has some advice.
Torrential rains trigger mass evacuations as rivers surge in Central Europe during record flooding
Another night of torrential rains pounding Central Europe forced massive evacuations in the hardest hit areas in the Czech Republic, where floods reached extreme levels on Sunday.
Liberal candidate in Montreal byelection says campaign is about her — not Trudeau
In the final stretch of a Montreal byelection campaign widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, the Liberal candidate - Laura Palestini - wants people to focus on her — not her leader.
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
Andrew Scheer avoids answering if Conservatives will cancel dental care program
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer won't say whether his party will scale back or fully scrap Canada's federal dental care program, despite new data showing nearly 650,000 Canadians have used the plan.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal bars, restaurants react to Quebec bill to regulate merchant tipping requests
Quebec tabled a bill on Thursday that would regulate how merchants determine suggested tips, forcing businesses to calculate them based on the price before tax. Restaurant staff and management are divided on the policy.
-
Liberal candidate in Montreal byelection says campaign is about her — not Trudeau
In the final stretch of a Montreal byelection campaign widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, the Liberal candidate - Laura Palestini - wants people to focus on her — not her leader.
-
Man punched in the face in downtown Montreal, in critical condition
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after an overnight altercation in the Ville-Marie borough of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman dies after battle with pancreatic cancer
An Ottawa woman who raised more than $500,000 for cancer research at the Ottawa Hospital has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
-
kitchen fire in low-rise residential building displaces resident in Carlington
Ottawa Fire Services says one resident has been displaced following a fire that started inside a kitchen in a low-rise residential building in Carlington Friday afternoon.
-
Lotto ticket worth $1 million sold in Ottawa, next draw's jackpot $80 million
Ottawa has a new millionaire after Friday night's draw, as one Maximillion ticket worth $1 million was sold in the capital.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
Northern Ontario beekeeper says she lost nearly 2 million bees this season
CTV News Northern Ontario provides and update on the story of more than 1.5 million bees be lost earlier this summer.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Kitchener
-
Sisters finally see the Canadian 'aviation artifact' built by their father nearly 90 years ago
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
-
Bestival brings music, food and fun to Kitchener’s Belmont Village
The sounds of ukuleles, fiddles, and bagpipes drifted over Kitchener’s Belmont Village as a two day music and arts festival returned.
-
Hog Heaven: Friday the 13th takes over Port Dover, Ont.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
London
-
NEW
NEW Man resists arrest, threatens officer with knife; St. Thomas police
In the early hours of Saturday morning, St. Thomas police say that an officer on patrol spotted a man on Talbot Street on a bicycle that had previously committed several traffic violations.
-
You could be fined up to $4,000 for passing a school bus; how you need to share the road
With lots of local kids heading back to school in recent weeks, motorists are once more sharing the road with school buses.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
Windsor
-
You could be fined up to $4,000 for passing a school bus; how you need to share the road
With lots of local kids heading back to school in recent weeks, motorists are once more sharing the road with school buses.
-
Lauzon congestion prompts concerns from Windsor councillor
A Windsor councillor has raised concerns about traffic congestion on the east end of the city.
-
Experimental lighting in this Halloween attraction will transport you into the 1930's
Scarehouse Windsor opened its doors for the Halloween season on Friday - this popular Halloween attraction is in it’s usual spot on McDougall Street.
Barrie
-
Baycats win Dominico Cup
The Barrie Baycats defeated the Guelph Royals 6-2 in Game 4 of the IBL Finals in Guelph Saturday night to win the Jack and Lynne Dominico Cup.
-
Barrie park renamed in honour of Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala
Dozens of community members came together in Barrie on Saturday to remember the life of Provincial Constable Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala by renaming a city park in his honour.
-
Local aviation event inspires young prospective pilots
The Midland chapter of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) offered a free flight experience to local youth on Saturday, hoping to inspire young enthusiasts to eventually become pilots.
Winnipeg
-
Two people in critical condition after north Winnipeg fire
Three people were hospitalized – two in critical condition – following a fire in Winnipeg’s St. Johns neighbourhood Saturday morning.
-
'We're serving Manitoba's greatest needs': Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg marking 100th anniversary
The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg held its first meeting on Feb. 20, 1924. The club is marking its 100th anniversary this month.
-
Winnipeg police identify Portage Ave. crash victim
Winnipeg police have identified the pedestrian killed in a fatal crash Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
Macdonald Bridge closure leads to heavy traffic congestion in Halifax
The only vehicles on the Macdonald Bridge this weekend belong to work crews, with scheduled maintenance closing the span for the duration of the weekend.
-
New Brunswick fishermen fill St. Andrews Wharf Saturday as they call for change on the water
Fishermen from Lobster Fishing Area 36, which goes from Alma to the American border, filled the waters and the wharf in St. Andrews Saturday during a peaceful protest that calls for change from the DFO.
-
From Germany to Canada: Family makes the move to Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., for farm dream
Lindsay Lake Farms in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., is celebrating the opening their sustainable farm, and bison herd, to the public after four years of work.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
1 dead in Edmonton collision involving motorcycle and SUV
An investigation is underway into a Friday afternoon collision that left one man dead.
-
Liberals will let Conservatives hold non-confidence vote 'fairly soon', no intention of proroguing Parliament
The Liberals have no intention of using procedural tactics to delay the Conservatives' promised non-confidence motion, and they have no plans to prorogue Parliament to hold onto power, according to Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampeders, Montreal Alouettes battle to 19-19 tie
The Calgary Stampeders may have snapped a four-game losing streak and the Montreal Alouettes may have remained unbeaten on the road, but Saturday's 19-19 tie was unsatisfying for both football clubs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting work stoppage
Passengers with plans to fly on Canada's largest airline can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada said Sunday it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.
-
Water restrictions on schedule to end in Calgary next weekend: City
Water restrictions which have been in place all summer will end next weekend, the city’s director of water services said Saturday.
Regina
-
Outreach group hosts land-based education session focusing on the role of water
The shoreline of Echo Valley Beach hosted several people looking to learn more about the role water plays in the lives of everyone.
-
'Way ahead of her time': Canada's first female pathologist receives prestigious order
Dr. Frances Gertude McGill is known as Canada’s first female pathologist and her work in forensic pathology has landed her second major title.
-
Moose Jaw fire engulfs home, cause under investigation
The Moose Jaw Fire Department is investigating a fire that “fully engulfed” a home in flames on Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
'We were scratching our heads': Saskatoon child clinic raises concerns over proposed shelter nearby
There’s more out-cry about a proposed temporary shelter in Saskatoon's downtown core. This time it's from professionals who run a children’s mental health clinic next door, servicing thousands of vulnerable kids each year.
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death after body found in Sask. home
Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered in a home on Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation.
-
Saskatchewan hospitals report 1,305 service disruptions since 2019, data shows
Data from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), obtained by the provincial NDP through a freedom of information request, shows that between August 2019 and May 2024, there were more than 200,000 hours of healthcare blackouts at 58 hospitals and health centres, not including Saskatoon and Regina.
Vancouver
-
4 charged with manslaughter, forcible confinement in Burnaby 19-year-old's death: IHIT
More than a year after a Burnaby man was killed during a home invasion, charges have been laid against four suspects for their alleged involvement in the fatal incident.
-
Homes evacuated, road closed after explosive found in North Delta
A pair of homes were evacuated and a stretch of road was closed in North Delta Saturday afternoon after an explosive shell was found abandoned next to a bus stop, local police have confirmed.
-
Road to UBC closing for 2 days due to film shoot
A stretch of road connecting Vancouver and the University of British Columbia campus will be shut down for two days starting Sunday morning to accommodate a film production.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man who stole from investors banned from market, BCSC says
A Victoria man who pleaded guilty to theft following an investigation by B.C.'s securities regulator has now been banned from the investment market.
-
4 charged with manslaughter, forcible confinement in Burnaby 19-year-old's death: IHIT
More than a year after a Burnaby man was killed during a home invasion, charges have been laid against four suspects for their alleged involvement in the fatal incident.
-
B.C. Conservatives promise to end stumpage fees, review fire management if elected
British Columbia Conservatives are promising changes they say will bring more "stability" to the province's struggling forestry industry.