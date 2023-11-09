TORONTO
Man killed in downtown Toronto parking garage shooting identified as 27-year-old from Windsor

A man from Windsor has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in a downtown Toronto underground parking garage on Wednesday evening.

Police said 27-year-old Parmvir Chahil was found shot inside the garage at 388 Yonge Street, near Gerrard Street East.

Life-saving measures were performed, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Chahil is the city’s 59th homicide victim of the year.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene in a newer model silver SUV, police said. No description has been released.

Police said the victim was believed to have been targeted but have not revealed a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

