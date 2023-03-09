Man killed in 'callous' shooting in Vaughan neighbourhood
York Regional Police say one person has died after multiple shots were fired in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan overnight in what they described as a “callous” and “targeted” shooting that may possibly be connected to a double shooting in Toronto.
Officers were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Summeridge Drive, north of Langstaff Road, at around 3:45 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot at the side of the road.
Police confirmed to CP24 that one man was found at the scene without vital signs and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has since taken over the investigation.
YRP said they also discovered in the course of their investigation that a man and woman had been shot in North York at around the same time. They said they are looking into the possibility the two incidents are linked, but that it is too early to say for sure.
The call for the Toronto shooting came in at around 4 a.m., according to paramedics.
“Right now, we are working closely with Toronto Police to establish whether or not the people found in Toronto were connected to the shooting that occurred here,” YRP Sgt. Clint Whitney told reporters at the scene Thursday morning.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two people to hospital with serious injuries after shots rang out near Whitburn Crescent and Skipton Court, in the Keele and Sheppard area.
Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the side of a white Ford SUV at that location Thursday morning as police investigated the shooting.
Whitney said there was “no obvious link” between the two incidents, which occurred about 12 kilometres apart, but they did occur around the same time.
He called the fatal shooting “an appalling display of gunfire” in a normally quiet area.
“It's really a callous disregard for public safety and for human life,” Whitney said.
Yellow police tape could be seen cordoning off a stretch of road in Thornhill early Thursday.
“This is a residential community and there were multiple shots fired in this residential community and that's very disturbing,” Whitney said.
He said there was little immediate information available about the parties involved.
“It’s still pretty early in the investigation and we have a lot of work to do in terms of identifications and going through the facts, so I don't have ages at this point or any other information about the victims or any suspects that may be outstanding,” Whitney said.
However he did say the incident appears to be targeted and police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.
York police investigate a fatal shooting in Vaughan on March 9, 2023. (Craig Wadman)
Neighbours in the area said they were shocked to wake up to police activity in the normally quiet suburb.
“We're just shocked to see this happening right in our front yard,” Andrey Zavidovskiy told CP24. “And to hear now that somebody has been murdered and there’s a shooting going on so locally, this is very concerning.”
No other details have been released so far.
YRP said they are appealing to any possible witnesses to contact police.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Apology letter found after U.S. citizens killed in Mexico
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.
Health Canada recalls YETI coolers and gear case over potential ‘magnet ingestion’ hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for various YETI coolers and a gear case after the company reported detaching magnets which could pose a risk 'of serious injury or death' if ingested.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ
If you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
London
-
Unexpected layoff period at CAMI assembly plant
There will be some unexpected down time next month for workers at Ingersoll’s CAMI Assembly Plant. A letter to staff obtained by CTV News stated the plant will be down from April 3 to April 28.
-
Special weather statement for London region
A special weather statement remains in effect for several areas in the region. The notice from Environment Canada warns of upwards of 15cm of snow with visibility reduced in some areas and icy surface such as roads, walkways and parking lots.
-
Lockdown lifted at Flesherton school
No injuries are reported after what’s being described as a 'student incident' at Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after being hit an LRT vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Charles Street, in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 2:30 p.m., right after the school would have been letting out for the day.
-
What to do if you can't afford your mortgage
After eight consecutive hikes, interest rates are starting to impact the housing market with some homeowners at the brink of affordability.
-
Cars end up on sidewalk after crash in Kitchener
At least one person was loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened within a block of each other downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
Ottawa
-
Conservation authority warns of spring flooding risk along Rideau River watershed
A local conservation authority is warning of the potential of flooding along waterways in the Rideau Valley watershed this spring due to the heavy snowfall this winter.
-
Trans activist stands up to backlash from Hershey campaign
An Ottawa transgender rights advocate is not backing down after her appearance in a campaign for International Women's Day sparked hateful backlash.
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
Windsor
-
Family dog dies in LaSalle house fire, three people displaced
Three people have been displaced and a family dog has perished after a house fire in LaSalle. Crews were called to the scene on River Avenue around 8 p.m. for what started as a garage fire but spread to the whole house.
-
Province expands Employment Ontario services to Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the purpose of the program is to combine multiple employment services in one place, allowing all job seekers — particularly those on social assistance — to find employment.
-
Crash on E.C. Row Expressway near Dougall Ave.
Windsor police are reporting a crash on E C Row Expressway at Dougall Avenue. Callers to AM800 News are reporting backups and delays between Dominion and Howard.
Barrie
-
Toronto man wanted in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance considered dangerous: OPP
Detectives working the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation say a Toronto man wanted in connection with the case should be considered dangerous.
-
Barrie man's refusal to leave at closing time nets him jail time, police say
Barrie police arrested a man they say refused to leave a washroom at a business’ closing time.
-
Midland Harbour expecting ice-breakers to halt ice activities
The Great Lakes Shipping Routes open around March 22.
Atlantic
-
New Waterford, N.S. woman wins Maritimes' largest lottery prize valued at $31M
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
'People are scared': N.S. medical clinic sits empty for two years
For two years the medical clinic in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., has been sitting empty.
Calgary
-
Suspect sought in Calgary Central Library attack that left senior unconscious
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of the suspect in an attack on a senior at the Calgary Central Library.
-
'Not looking to make money': Alberta government swallows cost on imported children's pain reliever
The Smith government will be selling bottles of children's pain reliever, acquired from overseas sources, at a loss to residents, Alberta's health minister said this week.
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
Winnipeg
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs woven in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
-
How Manitobans can limit food waste in their home
It's an all too familiar situation for many people around the world - food going bad before it can be eaten and it gets thrown out.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
-
B.C. Civil Liberties Association revokes award granted to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Another award has been stripped from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited.
-
NEW
NEW | RCMP watchdog investigates how B.C. unit handles resource project protests
The RCMP watchdog has launched a systemic investigation of the national police force's British Columbia unit that deals with protests against logging and pipeline projects.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton-area exploitation investigation
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
111 Avenue apartment fire caused $1M in damages: officials
A recent fire at an 111 Avenue apartment building caused $1 million in damages.
-
Woman hospitalized after Thursday morning stabbing
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday morning. According to the Edmonton Police Service, a woman was stabbed at an undisclosed location before boarding an Edmonton Transit Service bus.