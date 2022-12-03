Man in life-threatening condition after overnight shooting in Toronto
A man is in critical condition following an overnight shooting near Toronto's St. Lawrence Market.
Toronto police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Church and Front streets at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers located a man with gunshot wounds outside of a bar called “Play” and he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the bar.
No suspect information has been released.
Police are on scene investigating.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities.
Paralympian trying to get wheelchair ramp says Veterans Affairs employee offered her assisted dying
A veteran and former Paralympian told a parliamentary committee that a caseworker from the Veterans Affairs Canada offered her medical assistance in dying, a week after the veterans affairs minister confirmed that at least four other veterans were offered the same thing.
Canada features in list of 23 best places to go in 2023, according to Conde Nast Traveller
Canada's British Columbia features in a list of the 23 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The list was created by travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.
Influenza cases rising 'steeply' amid flu epidemic
As Canada enters the fifth week of the flu epidemic, influenza activity is rising, with mainly young children and older adults facing the brunt of the strain, according to the latest FluWatch report.
Ministers decline request to testify on Afghan aid blockade as desperation grows
Three Liberal ministers have declined invitations to testify at the Senate as the upper chamber probes why Canada still won't allow humanitarian workers to help in Afghanistan.
Day 14 at World Cup 2022: Netherlands knock U.S. out; Argentina against Australia later
Welcome to the knockout rounds of the World Cup as the final 16 teams vie for soccer’s most coveted trophy. Netherlands, USA, Argentina and Australia all face elimination if they don’t win. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know on Day 14 of the tournament.
Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking its economy?
Even as Ukraine celebrates recent battlefield victories, its government faces a looming challenge on the financial front: how to pay the enormous cost of the war effort without triggering out-of-control price spikes for ordinary people or piling up debt that could hamper postwar reconstruction.
Body of missing construction worker recovered after industrial accident in Mississauga
The body of a man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday, Peel Regional Police say.
'Maybe the bully could do some good': Canadian actor on fundraiser, and sale of 'A Christmas Story' house
Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house featured in the holiday film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale. Leg lamp and all.
Montreal
-
Young man in critical condition after being struck on Montreal highway, 1 arrested for impaired driving
Police have arrested a man for drunk driving after a 22-year-old man was struck by a car in the Viger tunnel after getting out of his own car to check an issue.
-
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal for first time since sexual assault allegations
Arcade Fire returns to Montreal on Saturday night for a show at the Bell Centre. It's the local band's first show since multiple sexual assault allegations were brought forward against frontman Win Butler in the summer.
-
CF Montreal, Canada defender Alistair Johnston heading to Celtic FC
CF Montreal and Canadian national defender Alistair Johnston is heading to the Scottish Premier League, as Celtic FC in Glasgow confirmed his transfer Saturday morning.
London
-
Wind storm knocks out power lines, traffic lights and branches in London, Ont.
A strong wind storm caused by a fast-moving cold front resulted in power disruptions in London Saturday morning. The gusts took down power lines in multiple locations, including an alarming incident in a city park off Darlene Crescent, where a dangling power line made contact several times causing fiery explosions, cracking and arching of other lines.
-
St. Thomas man charged after allegedly fleeing scene of crash: London police
A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed his car into a streetlight while intoxicated and then fled the scene, London police said. The damages are approximated at $7,000.
-
Victoria Park shines bright with Lighting of the Lights
The City of London began its annual “Lighting of the Lights” event at Victoria Park on Friday evening.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
30 firefighters respond to garage fire in Brant County
Damage is estimated around $150,000 after flames tore through a garage in Brant County on Friday night.
-
Woman seriously injured in workplace incident in Cambridge
A women in her 50s was seriously injured in a workplace incident in Cambridge Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how to watch this year's CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon
For the first time, the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon will be held at Greater Sudbury’s new arts facility, Place des Arts.
-
Snowplow driver killed in collision near Thunder Bay, Ont.
A snowplow driver was killed Friday evening when his plow collided with a tractor-trailer near Thunder Bay.
-
Flash freeze, wind warnings in effect in northeastern Ont.
Environment Canada has issued flash freeze and high wind warnings for several communities in northeastern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
WIND WARNING
WIND WARNING | Windy, rainy Saturday with above-average temperatures
A wind warning is in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario with the possibility of wind gusts of up to 90 km/h
-
Here's what you need to know about the vacant unit tax letter from the city of Ottawa
A letter from the city of Ottawa arrived in tens of thousands of mailboxes this week, asking homeowners to declare whether any of their properties are vacant.
-
Redblacks hire former Als coach Khari Jones as offensive coordinator, assistant head coach
The Ottawa Redblacks have announced another major hire just one day after announcing their new head coach.
Windsor
-
Section of Concession Road 3 North in Amherstberg closed due to downed hydro poles
Nicholas Baggio, a resident who lives on Concession Road 3 North told CTV News Windsor that when he woke up Saturday morning, he saw recycling bins strewn across his lawn — only afterwards did he see the damage to the hydro poles on the road. Windsor police ask the public to avoid the area in the meantime.
-
Wind warning issued for Windsor, Ont. region on Saturday
Windsor should expect some fierce weather on Saturday, as strong winds are expected across the region as most of southern Ontario finds itself under a wind warning with gusts of up to 90 km/h expected, according to Environment Canada.
-
Bright Lights returns, bringing holiday cheer to downtown Windsor
'Tis the season to be jolly and the return of Bright Lights Windsor is about to shine during the holidays.
Barrie
-
Serious crash in Barrie results in impaired driving charge for local woman
A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision that seriously injured multiple people at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East in Barrie Thursday evening.
-
Firefighters battle massive blaze at industrial site in Bracebridge
More than two dozen firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke after a fire erupted at an industrial site in Bracebridge.
-
Generosity in full swing as South Simcoe Police help build a 'Toy Mountain'
It's the season of giving, and the South Simcoe Police Service is truly getting in the spirit of the season.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
N.L. children's hospital cancels some surgeries amid surge in respiratory illness
A children's hospital in the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador says it has had to cancel some surgeries and appointments due to a high level of respiratory illness.
Calgary
-
Goggia resume winning ways in Lake Louise, takes season's first women's downhill
Sofia Goggia picked up where she left off in Lake Louise, Alta.
-
Climbing rock installation creates traffic delays around Millennium Park
If you're driving around Shaw Millennium Park Saturday, the city suggests searching for a Plan B.
-
AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle
Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Advance polls now open in Kirkfield Park
Advance voting is now underway in the provincial by election for Kirkfield Park.
-
'They don't plan on doing a review': aging photo radar system in need of upgrades
A review of Winnipeg's photo radar enforcement program could now be on the shelf permanently, despite much needed upgrades to an aging system.
-
Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1
WINNIPEG -- Patrik Laine had an inkling he might have a good game in his return from an ankle injury. He was right.
Vancouver
-
Independent review of B.C. COVID response calls for better communication, transparency
A review of British Columbia's COVID-19 response released Friday says despite being unprepared for the pandemic, the province showed "resilience, balance and nimbleness" during the emergency.
-
Winter weather prompts reminders to 'Slow Down and Move Over'
First responders on the mid-island are asking for the public to obey "Slow Down and Move Over" laws, especially in light of this week's heavy snowfall.
-
Winter tires on TransLink buses? Don't count on it
Bus drivers are speaking out about the terrible road conditions that put them in danger during this week's snowstorm.
Edmonton
-
Victim of suspicious death at encampment identified
The cause of a suspicious death at an Edmonton encampment this week is being withheld for 'investigative reasons,' the city's police service said on Friday.
-
Oilers seeking rebound performance vs. visiting Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers return home and try to bounce back when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.
-
Review of how CRA audits Muslim charities ‘inherently flawed,’ groups say in open letter to PM
Dozens of Muslim philanthropic groups are urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure that the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman office can access all the information it needs to conduct a systemic review of how the Canada Revenue Agency treats and audits Muslim-led charities.