Man in hospital, suspect in custody after carjacking and shooting in Toronto’s east end

    A man has been seriously injured after being shot during a carjacking in Toronto’s east end Wednesday night.

    Toronto police said they received a call at 7:15 p.m. about a carjacking in the area of Dundas and Carroll streets, east of Don Valley Parkway.

    According to Toronto paramedics, they transported an adult victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

    Meanwhile, police said the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle, which officers later located abandoned.

    There was a brief pursuit, and a male suspect was taken into custody, police said. They added that a firearm was also recovered.

    Dundas Street is closed from Carlaw Avenue to River Street for the investigation. Commissioners Street is also blocked from Carlaw to Logan Avenues.

    Police say they have a large presence in both areas.

