    • Man in hospital following Etobicoke stabbing

    Toronto police
    One man is in the hospital following a stabbing in Etobicoke Friday night.

    Toronto police were called to the area of Valermo Drive and Browns Line just after 7:50 p.m. for reports of three men fighting.

    When they arrived, officers located one man suffering from stab wounds. Police arrested two suspects on the scene but did not provide any further details about them or their relationship with the victim.

    The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    This is the fourth stabbing Toronto police responded on Friday.

    A Toronto Police Service officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed by a 28-year-old man near a Tim Hortons in the city’s west end. Two other stabbings in the downtown area sent two people to hospital.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2222.

