TORONTO
Toronto

    • This is the list of disruptions in Toronto due to the global IT outage

    Share

    A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to major disruptions in the GTA and other parts of Ontario. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the issue is affecting Microsoft 365 apps and services.

    Here is a look at how GTA residents are impacted:

    Transportation

    Air travel

    Porter Airlines has cancelled all flights until 3 p.m. and Pearson International Airport says U.S. airlines, including America, United, and Delta, are reporting issues. Canadian airlines, including Westjet, Air Canada, Flair, and Sunwing are operating as usual, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed to CP24.

    Transit

    The TTC says service is not impacted by the outage and systems have not been affected. Metrolinx says while trains and buses are operating as scheduled today, customers may have difficulty accessing their PRESTO accounts online and through the mobile app. PRESTO cards can be topped up at GO stations, the provincial transit agency said.

    Land border crossings

    Police in Windsor reported long delays at both the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge due to the worldwide outage.

    Hospitals

    University Health Network, North York General Hospital, and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre are reporting that systems have been impacted by the CrowdStrike outage. Clinical activity is continuing as scheduled but hospitals are warning of delays.

    Universities and Colleges

    Durham College says some of its systems have been impacted by the outage but noted that the school is open and classes are operating as scheduled today.

    Municipalities

    The City of Toronto says some services may be "experiencing technical difficulties" due to a global software issue. "Emergency services are operating as normal," the city confirmed.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News