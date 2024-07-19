This is the list of disruptions in Toronto due to the global IT outage
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to major disruptions in the GTA and other parts of Ontario. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the issue is affecting Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Here is a look at how GTA residents are impacted:
Transportation
Air travel
Porter Airlines has cancelled all flights until 3 p.m. and Pearson International Airport says U.S. airlines, including America, United, and Delta, are reporting issues. Canadian airlines, including Westjet, Air Canada, Flair, and Sunwing are operating as usual, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed to CP24.
Transit
The TTC says service is not impacted by the outage and systems have not been affected. Metrolinx says while trains and buses are operating as scheduled today, customers may have difficulty accessing their PRESTO accounts online and through the mobile app. PRESTO cards can be topped up at GO stations, the provincial transit agency said.
Land border crossings
Police in Windsor reported long delays at both the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge due to the worldwide outage.
Hospitals
University Health Network, North York General Hospital, and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre are reporting that systems have been impacted by the CrowdStrike outage. Clinical activity is continuing as scheduled but hospitals are warning of delays.
Universities and Colleges
Durham College says some of its systems have been impacted by the outage but noted that the school is open and classes are operating as scheduled today.
Municipalities
The City of Toronto says some services may be "experiencing technical difficulties" due to a global software issue. "Emergency services are operating as normal," the city confirmed.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Widespread tech outage affects Canadian airports, hospitals and border crossings
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
LIVE UPDATES Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
The latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
BREAKING LCBO reaches tentative agreement to end strike, stores could reopen Tuesday
The LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing approximately 10,000 of its employees, paving the way for stores to reopen as early as Tuesday.
Canadian families will receive more in their next Canada Child Benefit payment. Here's why
Canadian families receiving Canada Child Benefit program payments can expect more cash in their cheques this Friday.
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
Recalled plant-based milk brands must rebuild trust by apologizing: marketers
Marketing experts say two brands that recently had to recall plant-based milk contaminated with Listeria can come back from the deadly outbreak, but they must move quickly to regain consumer trust.
Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, ahead of cabinet meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Five things to know about Quebec's unique, two-week-long construction holiday
It's one of Quebec's many idiosyncrasies that in the dog days of summer, when everyone wishes they were on holiday, virtually the entire construction industry and a good chunk of the rest of the province close up shop for two weeks.
-
Flights at Montreal's Trudeau Airport affected by global IT outage
Some airlines at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport are being affected by a global technology outage.
-
Man, 65, struck by vehicle while crossing Montreal street
A 65-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle crossing the street in Montreal on Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Global IT outage affects flights, hospitals in Ottawa
A global technology outage grounded flights and impacted services at hospitals Friday morning in Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO reaches tentative agreement to end strike, stores could reopen Tuesday
The LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing approximately 10,000 of its employees, paving the way for stores to reopen as early as Tuesday.
-
'We are in crisis': ByWard Market retailers, residents want City of Ottawa to address safety, revitalization concerns
Retailers and residents in the ByWard Market are calling on Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and the City of Ottawa to take immediate steps to revitalize and improve safety in the popular Ottawa tourist area.
Northern Ontario
-
Thinking about getting a tattoo? New research might change your mind
Sealed bottles of tattoo and permanent makeup ink, including some marked as sterile, contained millions of potentially dangerous bacteria, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW Highway 400 traffic snarled in both directions after collision
Traffic south of Barrie along Highway 400 is at a standstill in both directions on Friday because of a collision.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO reaches tentative agreement to end strike, stores could reopen Tuesday
The LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing approximately 10,000 of its employees, paving the way for stores to reopen as early as Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO reaches tentative agreement to end strike, stores could reopen Tuesday
The LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing approximately 10,000 of its employees, paving the way for stores to reopen as early as Tuesday.
-
How the global tech outage is affecting Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant
The local impact of Friday's global technology outage.
-
Some delays possible as local hospitals impacted by global IT outage
Some services in Waterloo region are feeling the string of a global IT outage affecting Mircosoft programs.
London
-
London victim of intimate partner violence dies in hospital
A 17-year-old girl has succumbed to injuries she suffered during a stabbing earlier this week. Emergency responders were called to Wellesley Crescent late Tuesday night after two people were stabbed by a man.
-
Most London-area organizations and businesses not impacted by global IT outage
It appears most public institutions and agencies in the London region are not feeling the effects of the global cyber interruptions, but there are some exceptions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO reaches tentative agreement to end strike, stores could reopen Tuesday
The LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing approximately 10,000 of its employees, paving the way for stores to reopen as early as Tuesday.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LCBO reaches tentative agreement to end strike, stores could reopen Tuesday
The LCBO has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing approximately 10,000 of its employees, paving the way for stores to reopen as early as Tuesday.
-
Third suspect arrested in connection to Walkerville robbery
The third suspect wanted in connection to a Walkerville robbery has been arrested.
-
Off-duty Windsor police officer charged with failing to provide breath sample
Windsor police say an off-duty officer has been charged after refusing to provide a breath sample during a traffic stop.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW Highway 400 traffic snarled in both directions after collision
Traffic south of Barrie along Highway 400 is at a standstill in both directions on Friday because of a collision.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash in Newmarket under investigation
Investigators are appealing to witnesses of a deadly collision involving a motorcycle and SUV in Newmarket.
-
Cyclist collides with transport truck in Owen Sound intersection
Police are investigating how a cyclist and a transport truck collided in downtown Owen Sound on Thursday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba companies impacted by global IT outage
A global information technology outage is causing disruptions in Manitoba.
-
Zebra mussel containment coming to Clear Lake
Parks Canada said more evidence of zebra mussels has been found in a Manitoba lake.
-
'Powerful symbol of the progress we have made': Land being returned to Manitoba Métis Federation
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Atlantic
-
Emergency crews on scene of plane crash near Fredericton
The New Brunswick RCMP and Keswick Valley Fire Department are on the scene of a small plane crash near Burtts Corner, N.B., about 22 kilometres west of Fredericton.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
-
Man, 33, charged with stunting after vehicle's speed clocked at 50 km/h over limit: Halifax Regional Police
A 33-year-old man is facing a stunting charge after police say he was driving 160 km/h in a 110 km/h speed zone.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
-
Ground assault begins on Labrador City wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate
Firefighters began attacking a fire near Labrador City from the ground today, marking a new stage in the effort to get the roaring wildfire under control.
-
Get it while you can, fish harvesters say, handing out free cod in downtown St. John's
The latest protest against Ottawa's decision to reopen a commercial cod fishery drew a good line in downtown St. John's
Edmonton
-
Out-of-control wildfire forces evacuation of northern Alberta community
Chipewyan Lake in northern Alberta was evacuated Thursday night as an out-of-control wildfire burned toward the community.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke moves in as heat wave rolls on
A heat warning remains in effect for Edmonton and almost all of Alberta. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 30s across most of the province, again.
-
Search and rescue underway after 2 people lost in western Alberta river: RCMP
Two people remained missing Friday morning more than 12 hours after they were lost in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.
Calgary
-
Global technology outage grounds flights, disrupts services in Calgary
A small number of flights leaving Calgary have been impacted by a technology outage that's causing widespread concern around the world.
-
Smell smoke? Calgary's air quality 'moderate' for start of weekend
Calgary's air quality is expected to be somewhat poor for the start of the weekend.
-
Lethbridge police concerned about 'bait-and-switch tactic' on social media
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
Regina
-
'Pink Friday': Family of Bella Brave encourages people to wear pink in her honour
The family of Isabella “Bella Brave” Thomson is encouraging people to wear pink in her honour on Friday.
-
Investigators deployed to 'aircraft accident' in southwest Sask.
An aircraft accident occurred early Friday morning near Birsay, Saskatchewan, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).
-
'A little toasty out there': Advice for managing Saskatchewan's high temperatures
Heat warnings continue to soar across Saskatchewan, and while it is important to enjoy these summer months, it is also important to stay healthy in these temperatures.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Transit riders, Healthline 811 affected by global Microsoft outage
Saskatoon residents who ride the bus are being impacted by the nation-wide technology outage affecting Microsoft apps and services on Friday.
-
Sask. woman charged in fatal THC-driving case had Charter rights violated, defence says
The lawyer representing a woman who struck and killed a child while driving says a number of her Charter rights were violated.
-
Workplace injury costs Sask. village $150,000 fine
A Saskatchewan village has been fined $150,000 for workplace safety violations that lead to a serious worker injury.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Some flights at Vancouver airport impacted by global technology outage
A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
British Columbia's health-care system is facing disruptions due to the global technology outage affecting multiple industries on Friday.
-
Wildfire near Spences Bridge, B.C., explodes in size overnight as heat wave continues
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. hospitals, health services affected by global IT outage
British Columbia's health-care system is facing disruptions due to the global technology outage affecting multiple industries on Friday.
-
Wildfire near Spences Bridge, B.C., explodes in size overnight as heat wave continues
The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior has more than doubled in size due to what the wildfire service describes as "significant overnight growth" and more accurate mapping.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Some flights at Vancouver airport impacted by global technology outage
A number of scheduled flights at the Vancouver airport have been affected by the massive technology outage causing disruptions at companies and services around the world.