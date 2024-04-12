TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two people in hospital following separate stabbings in downtown Toronto

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Two people are in hospital following two separate stabbings in downtown Toronto on Friday.

    Toronto police were first called to Bay Street and Dundas Street West at 5:23 p.m. Officers located an individual with a stab wound.

    The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

    Police have no information about the suspect.

    Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to another stabbing in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

    Police learned that the incident occurred several hours earlier at 9 a.m. and that a man in his 30s was stabbed in the leg.

    For unknown reasons, the victim did not seek medical attention until police arrived. It is also unclear why he did not report the stabbing earlier.

    The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said it was not a random attack but did not provide further details about what occurred.

    No arrest has been made, and they have no description of the suspect, police added.

