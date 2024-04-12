TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot

    Toronto police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot during an incident in the city's west end on Friday afternoon.

    It happened in the area of College Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

    Police say both the officer and suspect have been rushed to hospital via emergency run. 

    This is a breaking news update. More information to follow.

