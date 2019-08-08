

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





One man is in hospital this morning following a shooting in Etobicoke overnight.

Officers were called to Hay Avenue, a residential street located in the area of Evans and Islington avenues, late Wednesday night for a report of shots fired.

Police did not initially discover any evidence of gunfire but a gunshot victim walked into St. Joseph’s Health Centre shortly after midnight.

The victim, who is believed to be a 21-year-old man, was later transferred to St. Michael’s Hospital for further treatment.

Police returned to the scene where shots were first reported and did locate a number of shell casings.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but investigators are currently canvassing the area for witnesses.

Police said today the victim does not reside in the area where he was shot.