Man in hospital after Brampton shooting
Police investigate a shooting in the area of Dixie Road and Advance Boulevard in Brampton Saturday August 18, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 7:11AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 18, 2019 7:25AM EDT
A man is in hospital following a shooting in Brampton late last night.
It happened in the area of Dixie Road and Advance Boulevard at around 11:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.
One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a suspect is still outstanding.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.