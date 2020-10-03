TORONTO -- A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a shooting in North York Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police were initially called for a shot fired in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Don River Boulevard, east of Bathurst Street, just after 5 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that four men got into a grey or blue BMW and took off at a high rate of speed.

When officers arrived, no victims were located.

About 10 minutes later, police received reports of another shooting less than two kilometres away near Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue, south of Sheppard Avenue West.

Police said a man shot in the leg was located at a gas station.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

According to police, the victim told first responders that he was not shot in the area. Police believe he drove himself to the gas station.

Officers have not found any evidence of gunfire in the area at this time.

Police said the two scenes may be connected.

No suspect information has been released.