

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 20s has been pronounced dead at the scene of a North York shooting on Monday night.

The fatal shooting took place outside of a community centre on Forest Manor Road, which is in the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue, at around 8 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to the area after receiving reports of multiple gunshots heard.

Upon arrival, paramedics said a man was located without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released in connection with this case but witnesses said they saw a dark-coloured vehicle flee the scene.

“Right after the first or second gunshot I yelled out to my husband ‘these are gunshots’ and he got up and ran and as soon as we came outside there were about eight shots that we counted,” Lubna Daniyal, who witnessed the incident from her ground-level apartment, told CP24.

“There was a car that skidded across the driveway and it just zoomed by and there were about five or six boys that ran across the community centre towards the pool. My husband jumped over and went to see if there was anybody injured and he did come across somebody but there wasn’t much that could be done. I called 911 right away.”

Daniyal said the incident was very alarming as there are usually children playing outside of the community centre at night.

Toronto police said their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.