TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in critical condition after shooting in Scarborough

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near Military Trail and Morningside Avenue on Nov. 1, 2023. (Courtney Heels/ CP24) Police are on the scene of a shooting near Military Trail and Morningside Avenue on Nov. 1, 2023. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

    One man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

    It happened near Military Trail and Morningside Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m.

    Police said a victim in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition.

    Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News