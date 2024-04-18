TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in critical condition after industrial accident Mississauga

    An ambulance is seen in this undated photo. An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
    A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an industrial accident in Mississauga.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Drew Road and Bramalea Road around 7 a.m.

    An adult male was subsequently transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Peel Regional Police said.

    There are no specific details so far on what happened to the man.

    The Ministry of Labour has been called into investigate.

