Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga
A male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday night.
Peel police said the collision happened at the intersection of Tenth Line and Tacc Drive, west of Winston Churchill Boulevard, before 9 p.m.
Peel paramedics said the pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene, police said.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.
Montreal
-
-
How to talk to your kids about about the Laval bus crash tragedy
Many people were upset by the events, particularly because of the age of the young victims. Children may be asking their parents questions about the incident. 'When such a tragedy occurs, it is essential to establish a dialogue with your child quickly if he or she feels the need to do so, said one expert.
-
Quebec considering raise in retirement age to 62
For those planning to retire, it could soon take a little longer in Quebec. Consultations have begun into what should be the minimum eligibility age for the Quebec Pension Plan, but labour groups in Quebec are already raising concerns after the province said it is thinking of raising the retirement age from 60 to 62.
London
-
Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for the London, Ont. region and neighbouring counties as heavy rains and strong winds are forecasted to begin overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.
-
'Suspect siphoning fuel': Man arrested after massive fire destroys 6 U-Haul trucks in London, Ont.
A thief was siphoning fuel from trucks on York Street in London before a massive fire broke out in a storage yard. U-Haul told CTV News London an explosion occurred at 745 York St. around 1 a.m. Hours later, a photographer from the London Police Service Forensics Division was on scene taking photos of charred vehicles.
-
20-year-old driver caught travelling more than double the speed limit: OPP
A 20-year-old driver from London, Ont. is temporarily without a licence after OPP stopped them for allegedly driving 145 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
'It’s horrific': Community honours Karen Cunningham after Woodstock police call her death suspicious
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
-
'I can’t even tell you how devastating it was': Equine herpes kills several horses at Wellington County farm
More than 20 horses are in quarantine and several have died at a farm in Wellington County, after ten were infected with equine herpes last month.
-
'It's a different level': KW Titans hopefuls hit the court as tryouts get underway
The KW Titans are preparing to hit the court for another season of hooping it up, and while some players are a slam dunk, others are looking to earn a spot on the team.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. family in shock as workplace fatality case dismissed over trial delays
A grieving family in Noelville, Ont., is reeling after a judge dismissed a trial connected to a 2019 workplace fatality involving a close family member.
-
Here are the prize winners in the Ultimate Dream Home draw
The wait is over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts pulled the names of the prize winners Wednesday afternoon.
-
Former Sudbury police officer charged with sexual assault, exploitation
In a case that dates to 2007, Wayne Foster, a former police officer in Sudbury, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.
Ottawa
-
Employees, vendor speak out about abrupt Highbridge Construction closure
The abrupt closure of Ottawa-based Highbridge Construction is having a ripple effect on everyone from homeowners and employees to contractors who say they're owed thousands of dollars.
-
-
Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.
Windsor
-
Family mourning two teens killed in Cottam crash
It has been a difficult week for the family of two young men killed in a single-vehicle crash near Cottam, Ont. Rachel Presley said her nephews Marshall, 19, and Blake Fox, 17, died in the crash early Tuesday morning – but said it doesn’t yet feel real.
-
'A noble cause': Windsor police officer defends his decision to donate to Freedom Convoy
Const. Michael Jason Brisco is charged with discreditable conduct for donating $50 to the Freedom Convoy while on unpaid leave of absence for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine. A Police Services Act hearing has been going on since Monday into whether or not Brisco’s donation goes against the Windsor Police Service's mission, values and vision.
-
Tenants in apartment without heat for nearly one year to have 5 months of hydro costs covered
Marda Management is promising to cover an additional five months of hydro expenses tenants inside 524 Pitt St. W. incurred after going almost a year without heat — but one tenant said further compensation is needed.
Barrie
-
SIU releases findings on Innisfil ambush shooting that claimed lives of 2 police officers
Ontario's Police watchdog released new details about the evening two South Simcoe police officers were shot and killed in an Innisfil house in October.
-
Hundreds of pounds of beef donated to Simcoe County food banks
Food banks in Simcoe County have now stocked up on beef thanks to the Simcoe County Beef Farmers Association.
-
Bradford man accused of killing Good Samaritan remains in jail
Brandon Aaron, a 20-year-old man from Bradford, remains in jail in Penetanguishene, accused of killing Good Samaritan David Goddard.
Atlantic
-
Texas low will bring mix of rain and snow to Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A Texas low will bring a mix of precipitation into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
Calgary
-
Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicle
A man has been charged in relation to a May 2022 single-vehicle collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Calgary soccer star survives earthquake – but worried for teammates
Calgary soccer star Sam Adekugbe is working with the Red Cross, urging Canadians to donate to quake relief.Adekugbe plays professionally in Turkiye, for Hatayspor, in the devastated city of Antakya.
-
'Almost a spiritual connection': Dozens gather in Kananaskis for blind and visually impaired ski event
More than 70 people are in Kananaskis for this year's event, which brings together skiers from across Canada, the U.S. and a few visitors from Norway and the U.K.
Winnipeg
-
Property tax and fee increases part of Winnipeg's proposed budget for 2023
For the first time with Mayor Scott Gillingham at the helm of Winnipeg City Hall, a new proposed budget has been tabled for 2023.
-
Plan to redevelop U of M-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
-
'We want justice': Lawsuit claims feds owe $11 billion to Treaty 1 First Nations
An annual $5 payment to members of seven First Nations has remained the same for more than 150 years, but one man is hoping to change that. Zongidaya Nelson is suing the federal government for $11 billion, or whatever amount is determined by the court, on the behalf of his Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, and the six other First Nations in Manitoba that signed Treaty 1 in 1871.
Vancouver
-
'I've stopped crying': B.C. woman who lost 6 family members in Turkiye earthquakes sets sights on how to help rebuild
Like many other Turkish-Canadians Nural Sumbultepe is grieving the family members she lost in the earthquakes from thousands of miles away, and trying to find the best way to support the survivors and relief efforts.
-
B.C. watchdog investigating death of off-duty police officer in Langley
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called to Langley to probe the death of an off-duty police officer Wednesday afternoon.
-
BC SPCA calling for help amid influx of unwanted pandemic-bred pups
A spike in unwanted pandemic-bred puppies has the BC SPCA calling for help.
Edmonton
-
Girl kidnapped from Edmonton street, sexually assaulted in nearby apartment: police
A man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl and Edmonton police believe there may be more victims.
-
Fort Saskatchewan woman charged with arson following daycare, dental office blaze
A 33-year-old woman is facing four counts of arson after a series of fires in Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations below 700, 24 deaths added
Alberta now has 683 people in hospital with COVID-19, 22 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.