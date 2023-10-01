Man hospitalized following overnight shooting in Mississauga parking lot

A man has been hospitalized following an overnight shooting in a Mississauga parking lot.

Peel police say the shooting occurred just before 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, in a parking lot located at Helene Street and Lakeshore Road East. Seven friends were reportedly gathered when the suspect approached the group, allegedly firing several shots.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was transported to a trauma centre with gunshot wounds, which were deemed non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. One suspect is outstanding. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peel police.