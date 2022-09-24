Man has critical injuries after Vaughan shooting

A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a shooting in Vaughan early Saturday morning, York Regional Police say.

Officers responded to shots fired in the area of Highway 7 and Interchange Way, shortly before 4 a.m.

A male victim was located in a parking lot with life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital, police said.

A suspect vehicle is being described as a blue, older model Infiniti.

Any witnesses or anyone with video surveillance are being asked to contact police at 905-830-0303, ext. 7441.